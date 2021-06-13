Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $35.12 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

