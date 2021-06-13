RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:OPP opened at $15.85 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

