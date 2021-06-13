Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

