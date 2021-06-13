Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 621 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.