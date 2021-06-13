Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

