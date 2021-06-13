Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.79 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

