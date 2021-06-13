Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3,053.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.33. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

