Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 559.0% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 121,245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

