Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,470 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

