Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of ROG opened at $190.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Rogers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Rogers by 41.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

