Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $457.19 and last traded at $457.19, with a volume of 618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $453.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

