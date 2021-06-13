Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $452.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.47. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

