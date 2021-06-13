Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 90

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coats Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

COA opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.82. The firm has a market cap of £980.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

