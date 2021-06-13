Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,359.60 ($17.76) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £106.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

