RR Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RR Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 15.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $61,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

