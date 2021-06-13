Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,194 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

