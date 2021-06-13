Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.