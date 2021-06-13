Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $4,192,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $5,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.