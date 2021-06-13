Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB opened at $170.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

