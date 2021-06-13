Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 45,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $569.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.56% and a return on equity of 655.41%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

