Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 360 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.77. 2,785,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

