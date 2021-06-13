Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $23.21 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.66. 248,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.89.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

