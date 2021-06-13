Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.49 ($67.64).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.12 ($67.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.23. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

