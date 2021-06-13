Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.80 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

