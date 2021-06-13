Savix (SVX) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Savix has a market cap of $302,484.45 and $57,276.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00013191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 107,028 coins and its circulating supply is 62,066 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.