Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF traded up $9.61 on Friday, hitting $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. Schindler has a twelve month low of $238.00 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.55.
About Schindler
