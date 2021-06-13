Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Schroders has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

