Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

