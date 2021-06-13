Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

