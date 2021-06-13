Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 1,425 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $243.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $177.27 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

