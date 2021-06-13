Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 24,920 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angi by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.30 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

