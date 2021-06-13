Sciencast Management LP Has $454,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

