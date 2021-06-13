Sciencast Management LP Invests $365,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,793 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

