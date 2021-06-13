Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

