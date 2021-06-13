Sciencast Management LP Takes $383,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

