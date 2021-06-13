Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $218.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.21. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $134.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

