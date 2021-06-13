Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

XEL opened at $69.54 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

