Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

