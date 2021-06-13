Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

LPX opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

