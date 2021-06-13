Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $787,711.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056128 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00169875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00194782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.01090963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,032.25 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.