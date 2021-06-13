Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

