Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $134.34 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

