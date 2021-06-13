Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,808 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 272,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRC stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

