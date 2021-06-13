SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 124,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Research analysts predict that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.