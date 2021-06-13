Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $567,532.55 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

