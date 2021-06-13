Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $567,532.55 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.
