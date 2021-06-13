ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,042. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

