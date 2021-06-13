ShipChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $21.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

