Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.79. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a P/E ratio of -123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

