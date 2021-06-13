Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Drops By 81.4%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the May 13th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.09. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

