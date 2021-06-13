Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 50.4%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,298.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,450,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 29,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $121,239.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,911.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,190.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMST. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
